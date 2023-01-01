Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.