Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

