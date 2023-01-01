Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
Autodesk Stock Down 0.7 %
ADSK stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $284.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
