Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.3 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

