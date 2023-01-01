Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sigyn Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors 860 3362 7559 170 2.59

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -$3.01 million -1.89 Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors $1.08 billion $79.03 million 10.40

Sigyn Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -688.88% Sigyn Therapeutics Competitors -1,372.12% -144.51% -26.72%

Summary

Sigyn Therapeutics rivals beat Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

