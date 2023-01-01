Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 7.5 %

SLVRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.