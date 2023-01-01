Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Trading Down 7.5 %
SLVRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
