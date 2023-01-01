Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of SINGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 5,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

