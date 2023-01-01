Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Stock Performance

SKSBF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Skanska AB has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKSBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Skanska AB (publ)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

