Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRRTF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $13.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF)
