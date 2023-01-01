SLC Agrícola S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

SLC Agrícola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLCJY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

