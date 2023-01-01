SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 627,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 258,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,031. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a P/E ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,171.43%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 59,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 129.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 85,875 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.