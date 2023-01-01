SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF remained flat at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

