SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the November 30th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMECF traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.01. SMC has a 52 week low of $370.25 and a 52 week high of $703.34.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

