Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $228.49 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

