Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Society Pass in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass Price Performance

SOPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 110,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Society Pass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Society Pass by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Further Reading

