Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Sonos Trading Up 1.6 %

SONO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 1,691,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,302. Sonos has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

