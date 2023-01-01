South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial
In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,695,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
South Plains Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SPFI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 95,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The firm has a market cap of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
See Also
