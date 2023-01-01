South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 126,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,668,787 shares in the company, valued at $48,695,204.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $1,297,018. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 95,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The firm has a market cap of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

