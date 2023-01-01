SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,997 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.45.

