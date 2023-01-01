SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $115.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

