Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,573.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square Enix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Square Enix stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

