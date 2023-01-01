Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.59 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $48.59 million and $2.28 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00462129 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.02917791 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.60 or 0.29571559 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

