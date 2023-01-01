STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in December

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 472,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNVVF. Raymond James boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $3.81 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

