Stephens Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $295.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.23.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $249.63 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 236,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

