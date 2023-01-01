StockNews.com Downgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

AROC stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

