StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

