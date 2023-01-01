StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

