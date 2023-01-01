StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
