StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.86.
About Power REIT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.