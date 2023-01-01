StockNews.com Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.15. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 747.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

