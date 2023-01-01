StockNews.com Upgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

