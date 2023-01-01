Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

SEOAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 9,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

