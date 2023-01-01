STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,377,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after acquiring an additional 309,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,845,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,166,000 after acquiring an additional 326,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

