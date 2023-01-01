Suku Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $593,152.53 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Suku has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $593,152.53 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

