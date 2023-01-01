Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

SMMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 12,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 31.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

