Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMIH remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

