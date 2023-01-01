Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of SMLP opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,316 shares in the company, valued at $462,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $84,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $12,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 191,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

