Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 9,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 708,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 427,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,864. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

