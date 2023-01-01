SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Up 33.7% in December

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

