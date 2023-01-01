Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,120,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 106,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,979. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

