Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.