Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Todd E. Siegel acquired 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,002.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 64,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -29.02%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

