Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Strs Ohio grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $32,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $32,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,470. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

