Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.29. 541,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,417. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.88.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
