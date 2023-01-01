Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,062. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.