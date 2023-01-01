Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $1.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,572.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00583032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00248652 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037902 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,983,096 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.