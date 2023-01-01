Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Sysmex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.06. 29,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,999. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

