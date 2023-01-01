Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $182.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

