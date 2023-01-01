TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 736.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 202,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

