Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.30.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

