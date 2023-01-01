Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36. Tesla has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.