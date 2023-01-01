Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

